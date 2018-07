Recreation of a geologic fault beneath the Colombian island of Malpelo, displayed at the Nausicaä aquarium in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, July 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/BELEN DELGADO

The remote Colombian island of Malpelo possesses a unique high seas ecosystem that has been replicated inside a huge tank at Europe's biggest public aquarium, as documented by EFE on Sunday.

At first glance, the rocky islet _ located more than 500 kilometers (311 miles) off Colombia's Pacific coast _ doesn't seem to offer much of interest on its barren surface. But diving 4,000 meters into the depths beneath, one becomes dazzled by its submerged treasure trove of biodiversity