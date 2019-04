Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria (L) is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/POOL

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned Monday of the risks Japan faces due to its ageing population and also drew attention to continuing discrimination against women at the workplace.

In 2017, there were 50 Japanese people aged 65 per hundred, while the rest were aged between 20 to 64, and this ratio is projected to rise to 79 per hundred in 2050, according to a report presented by OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria on Monday.