Photo provided on March 3, 2018, by the Spanish Defense Ministry of Capt. Javier Montojo Salazar, who died in the Antarctic after accidentally falling into the sea while sailing the oceanographic research vessel Hesperides. EFE-EPA/Spanish Defense Ministry

Photo provided on March 3, 2018, by the Spanish Defense Ministry of Capt. Javier Montojo Salazar, who died in the Antarctic after accidentally falling into the sea while sailing the oceanographic research vessel Hesperides. EFE-EPA/Spanish Defense Ministry

Capt. Javier Montojo Salazar died in the Antarctic after accidentally falling into the sea while sailing the oceanographic research vessel Hesperides, the Spanish Defense Ministry reported in a statement.

The Spanish navy officer's mortal remains are now aboard the ship en route to Ushuaia, Argentina, to begin the process of repatriation to Spain.