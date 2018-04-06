Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (R) greets a group of children during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Maipu, which sealed Chile's independence, in Santiago, Chile, on April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHILEAN PRESIDENCY/ALEX IBAÑEZ

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (C) speaks during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Maipu, which sealed Chile's independence, in Santiago, Chile, on April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHILEAN PRESIDENCY/ALEX IBAÑEZ

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (C) speaks during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Maipu, which sealed Chile's independence, in Santiago, Chile, on April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHILEAN PRESIDENCY/ALEX IBAÑEZ

Chile's president was joined by senior officials from Argentina on Thursday for a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Maipu, which sealed Chile's independence.

President Sebastian Piñera and Argentine Cabinet chief Marcos Peña unveiled a plaque commemorating the battle, as well as a 300-square meter (3,229.2 sq. ft.) mural entitled "The embrace of the people," which was painted by Argentine and Chilean artists to express the friendship between the two neighboring countries and their commitment to peace.