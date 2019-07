A woman poses with Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's work 'Your Uncertain Shadow' (2010) during a press preview at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman poses with Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's work 'Your Uncertain Shadow' (2010) during a press preview at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Photographers are reflected in Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's work during a press preview at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Conceptual artist Olafur Eliasson once transformed the Tate Modern's Turbine Hall into an awe-inspiring space with his floating, glowing sun and now returns to the London gallery for a show that focuses on his enthralling installations that explore color, space, movement and geometry.

"For the first time for the audiences who saw 'The Weather Project' and a generation who have come after them to explore the full range of his work," Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern said at the preview.