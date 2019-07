Julieta Pardo (l.), manager of the Biblioavion, an old airplane in Cochabamba, Bolivia, made into a library, reads together with a group of young girls on July 25, 2019 - the atmosphere aboard is found to entice Bolivian youngsters to become avid readers. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

A boy picks a book to read on July 25, 2019, in the Biblioavion, an old airplane in Cochabamba, Bolivia, made into a library that entices Bolivian youngsters to become avid readers. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

Juan Carlos Ayala (r.), director of the Library Chain of the Simon I. Patiño Center, shows a book to a little girl on July 25, 2019, on the Biblioavion, an old airplane in Cochabamba, Bolivia, made into a library - the atmosphere aboard is found to entice Bolivian youngsters to become avid readers. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

Photo taken on July 25, 2019, of the Biblioavion, an old airplane in Cochabamba, Bolivia, made into a library - the atmosphere aboard is found to entice Bolivian youngsters to become avid readers. EFE-EPA/Jorge Abrego

Old plane converted into library entices youngsters to read in Bolivia

The imagination and creativity of children's literature takes flight every day in an old airplane made into a library that entices Bolivian youngsters to become avid readers.

The teeming Wayrak-asa district on the south side of the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba has landed Biblioavion (Library Plane), an imposing Convair T-29B aircraft dating back to 1953.