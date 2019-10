Palestinian farmer collects olives in an olive grove on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Raba, near the west bank city of Jenin, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian farmers collect olives in an olive grove on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Raba, near the west bank city of Jenin, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian woman tips olives into the wind to rid them of leaves in an olive grove on outskirts of the West Bank village of Raba, near the west bank city of Jenin, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Gethsemane, the place where according to Christian tradition Jesus would rest after teaching, on Saturday welcomed dozens of people who eagerly took part in the first olive harvest of the season.

“Look at the view and imagine what it was like when Jesus was here,” Father Diego Dalla Gassa told a group of 30 volunteers while pointing at the center of Jerusalem’s Old City, where it rises with its domes, walls and houses of white stone in front of the Mount of Olives, where the orchard is.