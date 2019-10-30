Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John poses on Oct. 28, 2019, with personal and professional items that she will auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California (issued 29 October 2019). to raise money, in part, for cancer research. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Unforgettable for her success in the much beloved film "Grease," Olivia Newton-John is now auctioning off items from her personal collection with the aim, in part, of collecting funds to help fight cancer, and she told EFE that she still doesn't know why her musical, also starring John Travolta, continues to fascinate and captivate the public 41 years after it first hit the silver screen.

"I wish I knew the secret because then I would have made another (film)," said the actress and singer amid frequent smiles.