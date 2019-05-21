Olivia Wilde, who is making her directorial debut with a comedy about two female high-school students titled "Booksmart," told EFE that the rupture of a friendship can be just as traumatic, or even more so, than a romantic breakup.
"There aren't enough movies or songs about the love between and, indeed, the end of a friendship. You know? A friendship breakup can be traumatizing in ways that are deeper sometimes than a romantic breakup," said the 35-year-old American actress, who is best known for her role as a doctor in the medical drama television series "House."