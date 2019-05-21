A photo provided by Annapurna Pictures that shows director Olivia Wilde (second from left) giving instruction to actor Noah Galvin (second from right) as they stand alongside Beanie Feldstein (left), Kaitlyn Dever (center) and Austin Crute (right), during the filming of "Booksmart," a film centered around two female high-school students. EPA-EFE/Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

A photo provided by Annapurna Pictures in which director Olivia Wilde (right) gives instructions to actress Kaitlyn Dever (left) during the filming of "Booksmart," a comedy centered around two female high-school students. EPA-EFE/Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

Olivia Wilde, who is making her directorial debut with a comedy about two female high-school students titled "Booksmart," told EFE that the rupture of a friendship can be just as traumatic, or even more so, than a romantic breakup.

"There aren't enough movies or songs about the love between and, indeed, the end of a friendship. You know? A friendship breakup can be traumatizing in ways that are deeper sometimes than a romantic breakup," said the 35-year-old American actress, who is best known for her role as a doctor in the medical drama television series "House."