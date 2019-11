A work by Cuban artist Omar Godínez featured in an exhibition in Moscow, Russia, 6 November 2019.EFE/Fernando Salcines

Omar Godinez: my art is a cocktail of vodka and Cuba

After two decades abroad, Omar Godinez still injects vibrant references to Cuba in his art which he describes as a cocktail of vodka infused with the rich fabric of his heritage.

The artist told Efe that iconography and nature were key elements that enriched his paintings.