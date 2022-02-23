Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference before his 62nd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 21 February 2022 (issued 23 February 2022). EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference before his 62nd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 21 February 2022 (issued 23 February 2022). EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference before his 62nd birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 21 February 2022 (issued 23 February 2022). EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Japan's Emperor Naruhito urged the country to keep the "fire of hope" alive and support each other amid challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic in a message released on the occasion of his 62nd birthday on Wednesday.

"The difficult situation continues, but I strongly believe that it is possible to overcome this severe reality with patience by caring for each other, sharing each other's pain and making efforts to support each other," Naruhito said in a press conference at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo ahead of his birthday, but released on Wednesday.