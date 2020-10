Venezuelan street artist Badsura (right) and Venezuelan journalist Valentina Quintero pose for a photo in front of one of his creations in Caracas' Chacao municipality. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Once-affluent Venezuela was a magnet for immigrants from southern Europe in the 1950s, and its capital at that time served as a canvas for avant-garde artists and architects who filled its streets with mosaics, sculptures and buildings.

But now those previous expressions have given way to a new emphasis on graffiti, some with real artistic merit but the majority of it serving only as a vehicle for political ideas.