Monks stroll among the goldleaf-covered Lhabum Lubum charm vases on the rooftop of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Tibet, China, on Aug. 26, 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

The holiest site in Tibetan Buddhism, whose oldest parts date back to the remote 7th century, was at least partially engulfed in flames when a fire erupted in Lhasa over the weekend, Chinese state media confirmed on Sunday.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, the blaze broke out at the Jokhang Monastery on Saturday evening at around 6.40 pm local time (10.40 am GMT) and was put out a while later, although the extent of the damage to the temple and the causes that provoked the fire remained unknown.