A crowd of Filipino villagers during a distribution of financial assistance at the foot of rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of burnt trees as rocks and lava cascading at the slope of rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino school children walk past a water buffalo at the foot of rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager walks next to flags at the slope of rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

More than 36,000 evacuate as eruption of Mt. Mayon continues in Philippines

More than 11,000 people out of some 38,000 who had been evacuated from the vicinity of Mount Mayon returned home on Friday despite the threat of a greater eruption.

With the go-ahead from the authorities, a total of 2,610 families, made up of 11,522 individuals, were re-housed in the outskirts of Legazpi city, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the region said.