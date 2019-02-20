Courtesy photograph with no date by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of San Diego where Bertha Loaiza, a 37-year-old Hispanic activist, poses. EPA-EFE / NAMI San Diego / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NOT SALES

Learning that her mother died after jumping off a bridge holding her in her arms made Bertha Loaiza realize that the loved ones of a person afflicted by depression and suicidal impulses are also victims and led her to embark on a mission to promote mental health awareness among Hispanics in the United States.

Though her voice still breaks a little when talking about it, the 37-year-old Latina said she felt that she had to tell the world how the lack of attention to signs of depression marked her life since she was only 3.