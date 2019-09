Young athletes train at a wrestling club in Kabul, where 30 were killed and 50 injured in an attack last year. Kabul, Afghanistan 29 September, 2019. EFE/Moncho Torres

One year after attack, Afghan wrestling club is stronger than ever

It was early afternoon when a suicide bomber from the Islamic State terror group blew himself up near the gates of a wrestling club in Kabul, killing 30 athletes and injuring around 50, but a year later, the sports center is stronger than ever.

The club is located in a narrow street in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, home to a large Hazara community, in the west of the Afghan capital.