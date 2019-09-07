efe-epaBy Sarwar Kashani New Delhi

India's LGBT community on Friday marked the first anniversary since the country's top court overturned a colonial-era article banning same-sex relations. Despite the milestone and year of freedom, discrimination remains and progress has been slow, activists say.

But the anniversary still called for celebrations to commemorate the groundbreaking and unanimous decision of India’s Supreme Court on 6 September last year, which decriminalized homosexuality in the socially and politically conservative society.