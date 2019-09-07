Indian Transgender bride Tisa Das (R) is kissed by her mother before her marriage in Kolkata, eastern India, Aug.5, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India Transgender groom Dipan Chakraborty (L) applies holy sindoor or color dust on forehead of Bride Tisa Das (R) during Bengali marriage rituals in Kolkata, eastern India, Aug.5, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian Transgender bride Tisa Das (C) perform rituals with her friends before her marriage in Kolkata, eastern India, Aug.5, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian Transgender bride Tisa Das(C) perform rituals with her friends before her marriage in Kolkata, eastern India, Aug.5, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Mohnish Malhotra, an Indian gay rights activist, speaks during a press conference to celebrate the first anniversary of decriminalization of the anti-gay sex law, in New Delhi, India, Sep.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian transsexual woman Naaz Joshi(R) who recently won Miss World Diversity beauty pageant, present during a press conference to celebrate the first anniversary of decriminalization of the anti-gay sex law, in New Delhi, India, Sep.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India's LGBT community on Friday marked the first anniversary since the country's top court overturned a colonial-era article banning same-sex relations. Despite the milestone and year of freedom, discrimination remains and progress has been slow, activists say.

But the anniversary still called for celebrations to commemorate the groundbreaking and unanimous decision of India’s Supreme Court on 6 September last year, which decriminalized homosexuality in the socially and politically conservative society.