A chapel that was caught by the fire in Nodeirinho, near Pedrogao Grande, Portugal, 19 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO COTRIM

On the eve of the first anniversary of deadly wildfires that swept through a central region of Portugal, inhabitants of the Pedrógão Grande region say there are still wounds to heal and they are afraid that such a tragedy could happen again.

The fires claimed the lives of at least 66 people after breaking out on the afternoon of June 17 last year.