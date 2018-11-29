Oprah Winfrey arrived in South Africa on Thursday for the Dignity of Women event organized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

As part of a series of events to mark the five-year anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death and 16 days of activism against gender-based violence - an international campaign to challenge the violence women suffer - the American personality was set to give a keynote speech at an event that aims to foster dialogue on how to create a society that addresses the plight many women and young girls face.