An oral medication made from egg yolks containing Covid-19 antibodies could prevent infection without wearing a mask, according to a study published on Thursday.
Oral medication could prevent spread of Covid while eating
Argentinian chef Diego Schattenhofer at Taste 1973 Restaurant, Tenerife, Spain, 22 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Taste 1973 Restaurant
An oral medication made from egg yolks containing Covid-19 antibodies could prevent infection without wearing a mask, according to a study published on Thursday.