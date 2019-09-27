Sandra the orangutan in her former enclosure in Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, 26 September 2019. EFE/ Ministry of Environment and Public Space of Buenos Aires /SOLO USO EDITORIAL

Sandra the orangutan is on her way to a primate sanctuary in the United States after 25 years in an Argentinian zoo.

She left Buenos Aires Zoo on Thursday bound for the Center for Great Apes in Florida.