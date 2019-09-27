Sandra the orangutan is on her way to a primate sanctuary in the United States after 25 years in an Argentinian zoo.
She left Buenos Aires Zoo on Thursday bound for the Center for Great Apes in Florida.
Sandra the orangutan in her former enclosure in Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, 26 September 2019. EFE/ Ministry of Environment and Public Space of Buenos Aires /SOLO USO EDITORIAL
