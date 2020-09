Budapest, Sep 16 (EFE).- The director of the Budapest Festival Orchestra has invented a facemask that increases the wearer’s appreciation of live music thanks to two plastic hands that cup the ears. Iván Fischer said he was inspired by Mozart’s idea that necessity could be turned into a virtue. His design has already garnered interest as far away as Asia and the Americas. VIDEO COURTESY OF THE BUDAPEST FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA (BFO). SOUNDBITES OF BFO DIRECTOR IVÁN FISCHER.

The director of the Budapest Festival Orchestra has invented a facemask that increases the wearer’s appreciation of live music thanks to two plastic hands that cup the ears.

Iván Fischer said he was inspired by Mozart’s idea that necessity could be turned into a virtue.EFE-EPA