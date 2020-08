Organ grinder Luis Lara speaks to resident next to his organ in the streets of Santiago de Chile, 21 August 2020. EFE/Elvis González

Dressed in his beret and pushing the picturesque cart on which he carries his portable instrument, Luis Lara, one of the fewer than 50 organ grinders left in Chile, wanders the half-empty streets of the capital Santiago playing his songs in exchange for a handful of coins.

Pedestrians can hear the familiar melodies coming from the organ from streets away, often stopping in small groups to take in a rare example of a part of Chilean folklore that is in danger of dying out