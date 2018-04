Photograph provided on Apr. 18, 2018 showing Fatima de Solis, head of the Shicali Ceramica workshop in San Salvador, El Salvador, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

An association in El Salvador is helping otherwise disabled craftsmen become productive members of society.

The Integral Independent Rehabilitation Group's Cooperative Association was created in 1981 - shortly after the start of the 1980-1992 Salvadoran civil war - as an initiative by young people suffering from various disabilities.