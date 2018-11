Children stand on top of a garbage pile near Fruitful Rescue Center, a slum orphanage for the children living with HIV and others who lost their parents for different reasons including AIDS, in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, 28 November 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A girl plays at Fruitful Rescue Center, a slum orphanage for the children living with HIV and others who lost their parents for different reasons including AIDS, in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, 28 November 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Sixty eight-year-old Lona Madanyi, the founder of Fruitful Rescue Center, a slum orphanage for the children living with HIV and others who lost their parents for different reasons including AIDS, in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, 28 November 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Children play at Fruitful Rescue Center, a slum orphanage for the children living with HIV and others who lost their parents for different reasons including AIDS, in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, 28 November 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Boys and girls dance to the music at Kibera Hamlets, a slum orphanage where children living with HIV and others who lost their parents for different reasons including AIDS are given care and opportunities for education, in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, 28 November 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

An orphanage and a school in a slum area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi have been offering children with the HIV virus care and learning opportunities, as well as educating the wider community about living with the illness, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Friday.

Kibera Hamlets was founded in 2004 by John Adoli as a way of offering children from the Kibera neighborhood a chance to learn as they would in any other school, but also as a means of tackling and managing the virus.