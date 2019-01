Worshippers pray inside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas eve, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Worshipper walks inside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas eve, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A woman lights candles at dusk during the Orthodox Christmas eve at the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Worshippers pray inside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas eve, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch Theophilos III (C) in the Orthodox Christmas procession as it passes through the nave of the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Several patriarchs on Sunday arrived to the West Bank city of Bethlehem on the eve of Orthodox Christmas hours before midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, Palestinian officials announced.

Among the patriarchs who arrived were the archbishop of the Syrian Orthodox Church in the Holy Land, Issa Karbouz, who was received by Palestinian officials in the central square of Manger, according to Palestinian state-run news agency of WAFA.