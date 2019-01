An Orthodox child is given an icy dip in a lake in celebration of Epiphany, near the village of Vorontsovka, some 20 km from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

An Orthodox priest consecrates a lake in preparation for bathing on the occasion of Epiphany, near the village of Vorontsovka, some 20 km from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

An Orthodox child is given an icy dip in a lake in celebration of Epiphany, near the village of Vorontsovka, some 20 km from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Orthodox Christians in the central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan dunked themselves in an icy lake Saturday to mark the Epiphany, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Eastern Orthodox Church marks the occasion to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ and, in Kyrgyzstan, the date is slated in accordance with the Julian calendar, which falls on Jan. 19 in the Gregorian calendar.