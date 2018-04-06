Orthodox Christian worshippers hold large crosses during a Good Friday procession on the Via Dolorosa, retracing what many believe to be the route Jesus Christ took before his crucifixion, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Christian worshippers hold large crosses as they enter the church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Good Friday procession, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Christian worshippers pray inside the church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Good Friday procession, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Hundreds of Orthodox Christian worshipers and members of the clergy bearing wooden crosses held a procession down a street in Jerusalem's Old Town, which is believed by many to be retracing the steps Jesus Christ took as he was forced to walk to his crucifixion on Good Friday.

The annual Good Friday ritual down the Via Dolorosa ("Way of Grief"), which takes place on Apr. 6 in accordance with the Julian calendar observed by Orthodox Christians, ends at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, located on the modern day site where the faithful believe Jesus was crucified, buried and later resurrected.