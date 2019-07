Indian people cross Hawa Mahal which is one of the tourist attraction of the city after a curfew was imposed in large parts of the old walled city area of the northern Indian city of Jaipur, India, on May 14, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/MONEY SHARMA

UNESCO announced on Saturday the inclusion of the fortified Indian city of Jaipur and the Japanese ancient tombs of Mozu-Furuichi on the World Heritage List.

The World Heritage Committee was at its forty-third session when it announced this decision.