Several men chat in a park in Ciudad Barrios in front of a painting depicting Oscar Romero, Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

View of the chapel where Oscar Romero was murdered on March 24, 1980, by a right-wing death squad while offering Mass, San Salvador, El Salvador, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Salvadoran parishioners attend a vigil in the crypt where Oscar Romero is buried, San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Pope Francis announced Saturday that Oscar Romero, who was the archbishop of San Salvador, will be canonized on Oct. 14 in Rome.

Romero will become a saint alongside Pope Paul VI, Italian priests Francesco Spinelli and Vincenzo Romano, German nun Maria Caterina Kasper, and Spanish nun Nazaria Ignazia.