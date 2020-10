Jeff Bridges poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

American Oscar-winning actor and star of "The Big Lebowski," Jeff Bridges announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer known as lymphoma.

"As the Dude [his Big Lebowski character] would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," the actor wrote on Twitter.EFE-EPA