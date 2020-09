US director Ava DuVernay arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017 (reissued 11 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020 (reissued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID SWANSON

An Oscar statue is displayed during the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball press preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, USA, 31 January 2020 (reissued 15 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Movies nominated for Oscar category of best film will need to meet new minimum requirements for inclusion and racial diversity from 2024, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

While the standards will not be strictly enforced until 2024, submitting a confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form will be required from 2022. At the next awards edition the standards will not be considered since the vast majority of film projects have already been rolled out. EFE-EPA