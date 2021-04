Margot Robbie arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Andra Day arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Regina King arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Amanda Seyfried arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Viola Davis arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Carey Mulligan (L) and Marcus Mumford arrive for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Colman Domingo arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

This year's most anticipated fashion show – the Oscar' red carpet – was the smallest but the most diverse and colorful.

Colman Domingo's fuchsia sequined Versace suit stood out Sunday as an example of the red carpet's bold pops of color, as did Amanda Seyfried's red Armani tulle gown and Carey Mulligan's dazzling gold crop top and skirt by Valentino.