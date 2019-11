People cover their faces with cloth to protect against polluted air during smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 21, 2019 (issued Nov. 22, 2019). EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A general view of the city engulfed in smog, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 21, 2019 (issued Nov. 22, 2019). EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Raju Patel, who is preparing for a marathon, performs his daily exercises in Lodhi Gardens with an anti-pollution mask, in New Delhi, India, Nov 15, 2019 (issued Nov. 22, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUERIA

A group of teenagers play outdoors in Lodhi Gardens despite the Indian authorities have declared the city in emergency public health due to pollution, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2019 (issued Nov. 22, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUERIA

College student Jatan goes for a run every day at a popular park in New Delhi, even though Indian authorities have said air pollution in the capital has reached emergency levels, while doctors are advising people not to exercise outdoors.

"When I reach home I feel exhausted and suffocated. It is difficult to run and to breathe," Jatan told EFE at the historical Lodhi garden in south Delhi. EFE-EPA