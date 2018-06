Photo provided on June 29, 2018 by the Sao Paulo state government showing some of the 116 starving, mistreated Yorkshire and Maltese terriers rescued by police from a filthy underground establishment in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/Public Safety Secretariat of Sao Paulo state

Police rescued 116 starving, mistreated Yorkshire and Maltese terriers from a filthy underground establishment in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, officials reported Friday.

The dogs were found in an illegal kennel in Ciudad Ademar, a district on Sao Paulo's south side, which was run by a 56-year-old man, the city's Public Safety Secretariat said in a statement.