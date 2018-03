One of the vehicles participating in the 60th edition of the International vintage vehicle Rally Barcelona-Sitges. in Barcelona, Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Two Barcelona local plice officers looking at one of the vintage vehicles participating in the International vintage vehicle rally, Barcelona-Sitges, in Barcelona Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro García

Participants get ready for the 60th International Vintage Car Rally Barcelona-Sitges, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Sport's commissioner, Marta Carranza (3R), flag starts the 60th edition of the International vintage vehicle Rally Barcelona-Sitges. in Barcelona, Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

A selection of vintage vehicles, automobiles and motorcyles took part Sunday in the Barcelona-Sitges annual vintage car event which this year celebrates its 60th edition.

Over 110 vehícles, 90 cars and 20 motorcycles, all built prior to 1928 congregated in Barcelona's Plaza de Sant Jaume attracting scores of car enthusiasts prior to their departure to the Catalonian town of Sitges.