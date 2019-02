A victim undergoes a treatment, after consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A victim (C) undergoes a treatment, after consuming bootleg liquor, in a hospital in Jorhat district of Assam, India, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The death toll as a result of the consumption of adulterated alcohol in northeastern India reached 143 on Sunday, police sources told EFE.

Most of the victims were workers of a tea plantation where homemade liquor was consumed on Thursday evening during a celebratory event in the district of Golaghat, Assam state, in the far northeastern part of the Asian country.