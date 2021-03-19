A handout picture provided by the Ministry of the Environment of Ecuador that shows several men unloading bags with garbage collected from the sea, during an ecological cleaning day in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, 18 March 2021. EFE/EPA/ Ministry of the Environment and Water of Ecuador /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ SPECIAL NOTICE - THIS IMAGE IS TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE WITH THE ORIGINAL TEXT (MANDATORY CREDIT) /BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout picture provided by the Ministry of the Environment of Ecuador that shows several divers while carrying bags with garbage collected from the sea to a boat, during an ecological cleaning day in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, 18 March 2021.

Volunteer divers and park rangers from the Galápagos Marine Reserve hauled 2,239 kilograms (4,936 pounds) of garbage from the islands' seabed in a cleanup campaign on Thursday, the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the protected area.

Plastic, rusted iron and pieces of wood, wire, tubes, pipes, boots, plastic mats, fishing nets, house roofing and other objects were removed in bags from one of the best preserved natural spaces on the planet and gathered in the ports to be disposed of. EFE-EPA