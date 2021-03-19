Volunteer divers and park rangers from the Galápagos Marine Reserve hauled 2,239 kilograms (4,936 pounds) of garbage from the islands' seabed in a cleanup campaign on Thursday, the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the protected area.
Plastic, rusted iron and pieces of wood, wire, tubes, pipes, boots, plastic mats, fishing nets, house roofing and other objects were removed in bags from one of the best preserved natural spaces on the planet and gathered in the ports to be disposed of. EFE-EPA