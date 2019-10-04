Pigs in a backyard piggery are seen before culling after symptoms of African Swine Fever were detected in the Pasong Tamo village of Quezon City, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Around 3,000 hogs have been slaughtered in the Philippines' Metro Manila area in a bid to contain the outbreak of African swine fever that has so far led to the death of more than 20,000 pigs in the Southeast Asian country, a city official said on Friday.

The latest infection – which was detected in the country's largest conurbation, Quezon City – prompted every swine in a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius to be culled in line with quarantine protocols, the head of the city's veterinarian office, Ana Maria Cabel, told reporters. EFE-EPA