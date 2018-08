Photograph provided Aug 23 showing Rebeca Mendes, a single mother of two, during an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

More than 500,000 illegal abortions are performed each year in Brazil, a country that has put the issue on the table after a woman who traveled to Colombia to end her pregnancy legally, started calling public attention to the issue.

A single mother of two, Rebeca Mendes, 31, has become the public face of the fight to decriminalize abortion in Brazil, where a woman can end her pregnancy in case of rape, if her life is in danger and if the fetus shows signs of anancephaly.