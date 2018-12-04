Victoria Eugenia Henao, widow of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, seen during an Agencia Efe interview in Madrid, Spain, Dec 3, 2018 (issued Dec 4, 2018). Henao, 58, presented her book 'Pablo Escobar: mi vida y mi cárcel' (lit. Pablo Escobar: My Life and My Prison), 25 years after Escobar, late top leader of Cartel of Medellin, was riddled with bullets on Dec 2, 1993. Henao, who began writing the book two years ago, said 'Women who love to much pay a hefty price sometimes'. EPA EFE/Zipi

File image shows anonymous billboards with the face of late drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Colombian city of Medellin with the slogan "Pablo President" on Apr 5, 2006. Local authorities ordered their inmediate withdrawal. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STR

The widow of an infamous Colombian drug lord who died 25 years ago in a hail of bullets on Tuesday gave an exclusive interview to EFE in Madrid, where she was promoting her autobiography about her life with a person she recalled as "Pablito."

Victoria Eugenia Henao, 58, is the widow of Pablo Escobar and the author of the book:"Pablo Escobar: My Life and my Prison" (Peninsula books) where she provides an account of her life with the "King of Cocaine" who, at the height of his narco-reign cornered 80 percent of the United States cocaine market.