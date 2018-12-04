The widow of an infamous Colombian drug lord who died 25 years ago in a hail of bullets on Tuesday gave an exclusive interview to EFE in Madrid, where she was promoting her autobiography about her life with a person she recalled as "Pablito."
Victoria Eugenia Henao, 58, is the widow of Pablo Escobar and the author of the book:"Pablo Escobar: My Life and my Prison" (Peninsula books) where she provides an account of her life with the "King of Cocaine" who, at the height of his narco-reign cornered 80 percent of the United States cocaine market.