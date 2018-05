Photograph provided May 1 showing Colombian writer Pablo Montoya during an interview with EFE on the sidelines of the 31st edition of Bogota's International Book Fair in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Award-winning Colombian writer Pablo Montoya depicts his country's narco-fueled turbulence during the 1980s through the eyes of a music student in his latest novel "La escuela de musica" (The Music School).

The 2015 Romulo Gallegos Prize winner for his novel "Triptico de la infamia" (Triptych of Infamy) said that his overall work seeks to describe certain critical moments in history from an artist's perspective, considering it to be a way to "oxygenate current Colombian literature."