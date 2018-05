Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 6-R) and attendees stand during an anniversary event celebrating he 200th year of the birth of Karl Marx at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A page from a manuscript belonging to the German thinker and founder of Communism, Karl Marx, has sold for 3.34 million yuan ($524,000) at an auction in Beijing, reported official news portal China.org on Wednesday.

Provided by local businessman Feng Lun, the page was sold on Monday at a price more than 10 times higher than the starting price.