Pedro Almodovar's "Dolor y gloria" (Pain and Glory) and the popular Netflix series "La casa de papel" (Money Heist) dominated the seventh edition of the Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, whose list of winners was made public via YouTube on Monday.
Unlike in past editions when the winners soaked in the applause of the crowd and gave emotional acceptance speeches, this year's list of prize recipients was read quickly over the Internet after the awards gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.