A photo provided by the Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema of Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who on 29 June 2020 was awarded a best-actor Platino for his performance in the 2019 Pedro Almodovar film "Dolor y gloria" (Pain and Glory). EPA-EFE/Platino Xcaret Awads for Ibero-American Cinema

A photo provided by the Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar (center) and two cast members of his 2019 film "Dolor y Gloria" (Pain and Glory): Penelope Cruz (right) and Raul Arevalo. "Pain and Glory" was the big winner at the Platino Awards on 29 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema

Pedro Almodovar's "Dolor y gloria" (Pain and Glory) and the popular Netflix series "La casa de papel" (Money Heist) dominated the seventh edition of the Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, whose list of winners was made public via YouTube on Monday.

Unlike in past editions when the winners soaked in the applause of the crowd and gave emotional acceptance speeches, this year's list of prize recipients was read quickly over the Internet after the awards gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.