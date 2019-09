Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2019, of the damages caused by the 2017 earthquake in Puebla State, Mexico; the aid promised by the authorities and several associations has never arrived, while almost forgotten two years since that tragedy is the fact that it left hundreds of people with nothing. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Pain, fear, anguish and resignation are felt to this day in San Juan Pilcaya, Chietla and Atzala, municipalities in Puebla state, two years after the lethal earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017.

The residents still have not lost hope about receiving the aid to rebuild their homes promised by the authorities and several associations.