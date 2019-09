An Egyptian archeologist works at Mohammad Ali Shubra Palace during restoration process at Shubra Al Khayma, Cairo, Egypt, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The palace where the creator of modern Egypt Mohammad Ali Pasha resided has regained its splendor and is due to reopen to the public seven years after its doors closed to visitors.

The Egyptian government has said it hopes that the previously dilapidated building can start receiving visitors again in 2020.