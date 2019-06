Palestinian Baker works to prepare traditional cake called (Ma'amou) inside an old bakery in the old city of Nablus in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in the West Bank city of Nablus, West Bank, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian bakery prepares a traditional cake called Ma'amoul inside an old bakery in the ancient city of Nablus (northern West Bank some 70 kilometers from Jerusalem) in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. Ma'amoul is an ancient Arab pastry filled with dates, nuts such as pistachios or walnuts, or figs.

Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid, a three-day festival set to take place on June 4 and 5 that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.