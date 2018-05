Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, at his headquarter in the West Bank town of Ramallah, on May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

The Palestinian president was hospitalized for the third time in a week, Palestinian officials confirmed to EFE on Sunday.

Mahmoud Abbas, 82, was admitted to a hospital in Ramallah, where doctors performed a routine review after a minor ear operation he underwent Tuesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, adding that doctors said Abbas' condition was satisfactory.