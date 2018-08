Palestinian blacksmiths sharpen various tools and knives to be used to sacrifice animals as Muslims across the world prepare for the Eid al-Adha festival, in the central Gaza City, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip gathered livestock Monday in preparation for Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of the holiest holidays in the Islamic calendar, an efe-epa photojournalist documented.

The festival commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim' willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a sign of submission to Allah and also marks the Hajj, the yearly Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest site in Islam.