Palestinian women hold banner as they march at Kalandia Checkpoint, the main checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem, in the West Bank, Mar 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian protesters wave Palestinian flags during a women protest at Kalandia Checkpoint, the main checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem, in the West Bank, Mar 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian women run away from tear gas fired by the Israeli security during a women protest at Kalandia Checkpoint, the main checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem, in the West Bank, Mar 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Hundreds of Palestinians on Wednesday joined a march organized by women's organizations to commemorate the International Women's Day and to protest against the Israeli occupation.

Men, women and young people carrying posters and chanting slogans were dispersed by Israeli security forces firing tear gas, after demonstrators marched to the Qalandia military checkpoint that separates Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground.